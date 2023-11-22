Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,130 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of Fiserv worth $79,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $8,938,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 159,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,563,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,403,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 186,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of FISV traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,795,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
