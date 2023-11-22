Artal Group S.A. Buys New Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $11,400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Danaher by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,426 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $374,240,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Danaher Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.94. 997,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

