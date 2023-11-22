General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

General Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GE opened at $119.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.86.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

