Susan E. Ball Sells 5,441 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 5,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $117,362.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,335.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of CCRN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.84. 51,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,391. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $442.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 63.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,420,000 after acquiring an additional 741,165 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,441,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 889.1% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 494,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 444,568 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 427,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1,130.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 417,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Further Reading

