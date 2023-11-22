TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,869,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $203,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,900.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 111,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,994,000 after acquiring an additional 106,018 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 130,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after acquiring an additional 41,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE GS traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.88. 277,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,382. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $389.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.85. The company has a market cap of $110.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.