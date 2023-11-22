RBO & Co. LLC Has $15.86 Million Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

RBO & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Graco accounts for about 2.7% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. RBO & Co. LLC owned 0.11% of Graco worth $15,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Graco during the second quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 667,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Graco by 47.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GGG. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,546,001.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at $408,716.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,546,001.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,060 over the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Stock Up 0.5 %

Graco stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.00. 58,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,389. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $65.23 and a one year high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Graco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

