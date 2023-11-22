American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,834 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,932,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in American Tower by 29.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 898,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,282,000 after acquiring an additional 204,727 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 70,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 93.1% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 18,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 103,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Finally, Heard Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.0% in the second quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 756,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 68,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.60.

American Tower Stock Up 0.7 %

AMT stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.84. The company had a trading volume of 403,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,045. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.70.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

