Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 422,710 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,626,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,710 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of Morgan Stanley worth $2,012,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.56. 1,409,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,669,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.53 and its 200-day moving average is $83.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

