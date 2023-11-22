Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires New Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 102,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.85. The stock had a trading volume of 517,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,955. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $93.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

