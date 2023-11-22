Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 30,019 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,019 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.33. The stock had a trading volume of 59,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,802. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

