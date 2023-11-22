D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $19,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PNC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.42. The stock had a trading volume of 125,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $170.27. The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.