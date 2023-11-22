Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 12,700 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $123.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,834. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.56. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

