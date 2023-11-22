D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 265 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in 3M by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1.3% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.75. 347,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,583,912. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.84. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

