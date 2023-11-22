General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $16,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.88. 47,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,297. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.82. The company has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

