Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Mork Capital Management LLC

Mork Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for 1.8% of Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,240,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

DFS traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $86.77. 197,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,316. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.44 and a 200-day moving average of $98.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

