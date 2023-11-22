Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,628 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $37,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.18.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,351,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,018,512. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

