Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 2,531 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Equinix worth $50,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Equinix by 103,384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,450,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,814,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 6,589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,021 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total value of $1,580,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,177 shares in the company, valued at $15,948,102.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total value of $1,580,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,177 shares in the company, valued at $15,948,102.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $139,552.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,195.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,297 shares of company stock worth $6,232,399. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $7.45 on Wednesday, hitting $795.77. The stock had a trading volume of 56,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,939. The business’s fifty day moving average is $741.83 and its 200 day moving average is $757.76. The company has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 85.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $640.92 and a 52 week high of $821.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.85.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

