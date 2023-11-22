Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,115 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,732 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $55,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.79. 293,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,258. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $282.21 and a 52 week high of $387.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.78. The firm has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

