The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $42,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $275.54. The company had a trading volume of 227,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,963. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.24. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

