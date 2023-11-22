KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of KLA worth $41,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in KLA by 97,540.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KLA by 1,414.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in KLA by 32.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after acquiring an additional 715,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth about $205,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.61.

KLA Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $556.08. The stock had a trading volume of 182,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,280. The business’s 50 day moving average is $482.27 and its 200 day moving average is $473.01. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $562.84. The stock has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.