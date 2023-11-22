Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $45,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after buying an additional 10,564,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after buying an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $902,309,000 after buying an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,179,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $580,493,000 after buying an additional 84,221 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total transaction of $2,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,071,199.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,453 shares of company stock valued at $24,125,356 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $149.24. 895,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,317,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $153.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.