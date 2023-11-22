Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 68,972 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,972 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $33,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,712,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,501 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $7,104,000. Element Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 257,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,088,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,272,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,598,000 after acquiring an additional 136,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE NEE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.46. 3,674,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,008,775. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $117.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.08.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

