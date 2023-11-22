Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $47.95 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 267,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 27,902 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $47,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of UPS traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.68. The stock had a trading volume of 717,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

