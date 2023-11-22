Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $34.21 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,459 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $34,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.9 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.93. 3,988,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,739,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

