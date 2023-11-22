Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $45,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.38, for a total value of $35,243,045.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,312,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,611,487,122.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.38, for a total value of $35,243,045.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,312,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,611,487,122.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,231 shares of company stock valued at $20,880,573,165 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LLY traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $589.75. The stock had a trading volume of 790,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,658. The company has a market capitalization of $559.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $629.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

