Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 143,671 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 998,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,671 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.91% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $41,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 33,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 372,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,441,000 after acquiring an additional 71,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,221,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 400.4% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 28,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.74. 345,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,445. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $42.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average is $41.59.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

