Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Hits New 12-Month High at $169.35

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $169.35 and last traded at $169.32, with a volume of 571609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.71.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

