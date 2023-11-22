Element Capital Management LLC Purchases 38,756 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Element Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,756 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.8% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $27,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,393,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,467,613. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

