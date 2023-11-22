Element Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,992 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Element Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $10,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,387. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $228.62 and a one year high of $287.32. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

