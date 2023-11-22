E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 5,361 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

GEHC traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $73.45. 144,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.19. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

