Element Capital Management LLC Acquires 586 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Element Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,372,000 after buying an additional 156,122,659 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after buying an additional 260,926 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,699,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,376,000 after buying an additional 196,360 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $478.31. 79,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,344. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $564.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $434.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

