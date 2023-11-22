American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 9,188.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,246 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 26,257.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,099 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.73. 653,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $100.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

