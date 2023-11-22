ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $10.31 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,095 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 134,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,938,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in Copart by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,983,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,157,000 after acquiring an additional 556,071 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Copart by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 529,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,581,000 after acquiring an additional 77,094 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $648,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Copart Price Performance

Copart stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $46.65. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

