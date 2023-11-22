JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Tops $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $245.95 million and approximately $40.11 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JasmyCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One JasmyCoin token can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JasmyCoin Token Profile

JasmyCoin was first traded on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,299,999,876 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.

Buying and Selling JasmyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

