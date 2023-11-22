ONUS (ONUS) Price Reaches $0.61 on Exchanges

ONUS (ONUS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, ONUS has traded flat against the US dollar. ONUS has a market capitalization of $59.11 million and approximately $9.13 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ONUS coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001669 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About ONUS

ONUS launched on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.60872456 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

