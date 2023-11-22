DEI Trading Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $58.16 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00185120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00011029 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000494 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

