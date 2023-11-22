PancakeSwap Price Tops $2.36 on Major Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for $2.36 or 0.00006487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $553.16 million and approximately $168.79 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 389,888,533 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,106,574 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is blog.pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

