Vai (VAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.71 Million

Vai (VAI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Vai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC on popular exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $57.71 million and $47,765.40 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vai Profile

Vai was first traded on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vai is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

