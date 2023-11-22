Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $78.41 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Prom has a total market cap of $78.41 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $4.30 or 0.00011796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00015766 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,439.86 or 1.00049079 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011643 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.23508983 USD and is down -5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,889,669.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.