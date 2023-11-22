Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Shares Sold by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Petiole USA ltd boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2,872.7% during the 1st quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 6,182,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 291,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 17,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 153,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CVLY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,313. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $195.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 1,676 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $33,285.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,822.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

