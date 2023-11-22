BHZ Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 1,155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. 41.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Business First Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $24.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.16 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,500 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.43 per share, with a total value of $30,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,449.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.43 per share, with a total value of $30,645.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 259,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,449.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James J. Buquet III sold 38,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $799,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,538 shares in the company, valued at $936,634.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Business First Bancshares Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

