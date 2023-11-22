Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Shares Sold by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,252 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBCP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HBCP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.29. 1,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,494. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $295.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.20. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

