BHZ Capital Management LP Purchases 21,442 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 96.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,442 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Byline Bancorp worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 277.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 45.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $77,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,809,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,793,833.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,140 shares of company stock valued at $288,734. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

BY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 15,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,041. The firm has a market cap of $897.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $104.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.33 million. Research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.