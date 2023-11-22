BHZ Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN)

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,068 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Princeton Bancorp were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BPRN. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 345.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 32,073 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $828,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 416.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Princeton Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.72. 6,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,896. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $206.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $19.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans.

