Halma (LON:HLMA) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,295 ($28.71) target price on the stock.

HLMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,425 ($30.34) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,230 ($27.90).

Shares of LON:HLMA traded up GBX 34 ($0.43) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,112 ($26.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,983. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3,355.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. Halma has a twelve month low of GBX 1,802 ($22.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,520.95 ($31.54). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,939.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,146.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a GBX 8.41 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

In related news, insider Steve Gunning bought 1,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,934 ($24.20) per share, for a total transaction of £29,996.34 ($37,528.26). Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

