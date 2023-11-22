BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 179,055 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

BHZ Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) by 54.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,055 shares during the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp accounts for about 1.4% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 66.7% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth $182,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $1,771,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBAI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 25,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,083. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $807.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $20.02.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $131.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBAI. StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

