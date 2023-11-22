tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 40 ($0.50) price target on the stock.

TBLD has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Peel Hunt restated an under review rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

tinyBuild stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 7.45 ($0.09). The stock had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,904. tinyBuild has a 52-week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 119 ($1.49). The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of £15.19 million, a PE ratio of -106.43 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.89.

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.

