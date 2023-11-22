tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 40 ($0.50) price target on the stock.
TBLD has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Peel Hunt restated an under review rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.
tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.
