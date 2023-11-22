BHZ Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 162,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000. First Horizon makes up about 1.3% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 15.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE:FHN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,835,984. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.