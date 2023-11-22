PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Position Trimmed by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.74% of PCB Bancorp worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 3,700 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $59,237.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,421,995 shares in the company, valued at $22,766,139.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,653 shares of company stock worth $201,287. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,596. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $222.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.62.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $41.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.44%.

PCB Bancorp Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

