BHZ Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

BHZ Capital Management LP cut its holdings in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 24,378 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.87% of CF Bankshares worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 33,015 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 177,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 92.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 83,333 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 149,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CF Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In other CF Bankshares news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,628 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,126.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

CFBK traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117. The stock has a market cap of $86.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. CF Bankshares Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

